Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP Received Tier 1 Ranking in the 2021 Edition of U.S. News — Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms"

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP has once again been selected in U.S. News — Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" in the 2021 edition. Law firms are eligible for this distinction after displaying the highest quality of legal representation, including having at least one "Best Lawyer" on staff to help clients. Klasko Immigration Law Partners has three partners recognized as a "Best Lawyer", and six other attorneys recognized on the "Ones to Watch" list.



Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP has consistently ranked among the top law firms, and its elevation to Tier 1 represents a recognition of the strong client satisfaction and stellar reputation the firm has for providing creative and innovative U.S. immigration services.



The employment based immigration lawyers of Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP have earned reputations for cutting-edge immigration law solutions on behalf of their broad spectrum of clients. The firm's lawyers bring decades of experience to solve complicated issues for Fortune 50 companies and startups to universities and hospitals to investors and individuals with Extraordinary Ability.



Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP received the following rankings in the 2021 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" in Immigration Law:



-Metropolitan Tier 1

-National Tier 3



About Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP

Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP has offices in Philadelphia and New York and provides top-tier legal services to individuals, multinational corporations, small companies, universities, and hospitals. The firm has been selected as one of the top 6 business immigration law firms in the United States by the prestigious Chambers Global: The World's Leading Lawyers for Business (Chambers and Partners) for the past ten years. The firm serves as the North American Regional Representative of the Investment Migration Council, the worldwide association Investor Immigration and Citizenship-by-Investment. For more information, please see https://www.klaskolaw.com/.