Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP to Host Webinar Addressing the 2020 H-1B Cap Lottery and Electronic Registration Process

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- The employment based immigration lawyers at Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP, have recently announced their annual live webinar covering the latest issues and strategic advice for the upcoming H-1B lottery. The biggest change this year will be the new H-1B Cap Electronic Registration Process, which USCIS announced it will proceed with in December 2019. Employers must complete an initial online registration and pay a ten-dollar fee. The registration filing period will take place from March 1 to March 20, 2020 and will require basic information about both the employer and the benefitting employees for which an H-1B will be filed.



Three Klasko partners will be hosting the webinar, and provide exceptional employment based immigration services, including filing H-1B cap petitions for employers of all sizes from startups, mid-sized companies, and multinational corporations: William A. Stock, Elise A. Fialkowski, and Michele G. Madera. William (Bill) Stock is one of the country's leading immigration attorneys and served as president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) for the 2017 term. Elise A. Fialkowski has more than 25 years of immigration legal experience and is very active on committees for AILA, Nationalities Services Center, as well as the CBP Liaison Committee. Michele Madera regularly provides strategic guidance for corporate and institutional clients by leveraging data to help them strategically manage their growing workforce.



Employers intending to file H-1Bs this spring should speak directly with one of Klasko Immigration's employment based immigration lawyers to discuss a filing strategy. Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP, will continue to monitor for any further developments and provide updates as they are needed. Employers can register now for the webinar on January 16, 2020.



