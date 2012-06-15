KlCoupon.com Becomes the Consumers Choice for Steep Discounts on Street Wear

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- Youth culture is often the driving force behind the majority of the innovations in fashion and clothing design. Those with a priority on looking good and competing in the sexual marketplace have a lot of disposable income, and place high value on things that will make them look sharp on the cutting edge of fashion.



Karmaloop is one of the most famous providers of alternative street wear, and claim their work is an antidote to so-called ‘McFashion’ mainstream consumer brands, “in 2000, a beacon of hope flashed from the Northeast guided by an intrepid entrepreneur and his rebel alliance of culturists who rose to battle the evil forces of McFashion. They set out to create a lifestyle brand...something that was more than just an e-commerce site but also a community of style and a full-fledged media powerhouse.”



Because of the more bespoke element of the products on offer, as well as their premium in individuality, products tend to be commensurately more expensive, which can price them out of the market for those ambitious to look their best but without the necessary material means.



Karmaloop Coupons is a website newly launched by an operation that has been running since 2009, with the aim of delivering money-saving coupon codes to buyers everywhere. The website regularly updates on a month by month basis the most up to date discount codes with savings of 10%, 20%, 30%, 40% and even 50% to be had by those who discover the site. The discounts are valid on everything from bikinis to t-shirts to shoes, shorts and more.



They also feature a blogroll of fashion and lifestyle articles and blogs aimed at the kind of people interested in alternative street wear, looking to enrich the lives of those whose wallets have been enriched by discounts.



A spokesperson for the site explained, “It’s a simple concept, and one that’s proven to work since 2009. The discount codes are out there for those willing to find them- we just made them easier to find by collating them in one place. We already have three thousand followers and twitter and five hundred likes on Facebook, and we’re growing by the day. The kind of people who want these clothes are tech savvy and have a good nose for bargains, so it’s sure to spread like wildfire.”



About Karmaloop Coupons

Karmaloop Coupons is a new website launched by the biggest non-US Karmaloop representative, offering steep discounts on street wear for those interested in youth culture and steep discounts. For more information, you can read more here: http://www.klcoupon.com/