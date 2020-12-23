Klerzix Announces Bulk Orders of Disinfectant Products for Schools, Small Businesses, Etc.

Gardena, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Klerzix.com is pleased to share that all their disinfectant products are in stock and ready to ship from their warehouses in Los Angeles, CA. They also offer bulk sale of hand sanitizer gels and disinfectant wipes. A retailer or a pharmacy or any enterprise looking for large quantities of sanitizers and wipes can contact Klerzix for inquires and quotations. The disinfectant sanitizing wipes are suitable for hands as well as cleaning surfaces; killing 99.9% of germs, viruses and bacteria.



The hand sanitizers consist of 75% ethyl alcohol with aloe vera extracts for moisturizing the skin; the non-sticky gel formula ensures fast drying and come with a FDA nation drug code. The products are free of methanol, artificial scents and synthetic dyes. Customers can now buy more to save more with the bulk quantity discounts. Customers can select from a variety of bundles in alcohol hand sanitizer gels and antimicrobial wipes. Available in smaller packs, these are great for traveling and outdoor use.



To know more https://www.klerzix.com/



About https://www.klerzix.com/

Klerzix is a company that offers hand and surface sanitizing products and was established in response to the shortage of disinfectant products in the initial months of COVID-19 pandemic. All the products manufactured here are FDA registered and follow recommended guidelines and formulas.



Media Contact

Klerzix

Phone: 310-217-0027

Email: Info@apshops.com

Website: https://www.klerzix.com/