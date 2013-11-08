KlipschAudio.ca Announces Milestone in Canada

Ottawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- KlipschAudio.ca today announced a major milestone in their company's history by becoming the largest online dealer of Klipsch brand products in Canada. Founded in 2004, the company quickly became known for providing audiophiles with top quality audio/video equipment for the home as well as complete home theatre systems. Their rapid growth within the marketplace allowed them to quickly expand their product line to offer an unparalleled selection of products.



“We're passionate about the products we offer in our online store and only carry brands we feel we can stake our own reputation on,” said Antonio Romeo, president and chief executive officer. “The Klipsch name has always been associated with quality and is a top choice among audio professionals. One of our goals was to make it one of the best selling brands in Canada and we're very proud that we've been able to achieve that.”



From bookshelf and floor speakers to headphones and sub woofers, consumers looking to setup an audio system or purchase the components for a complete home theatre can find what they're looking for quickly and easily on the Klipsch Audio website.



“We also have a complimentary line of products that include high-definition televisions (HDTV), projectors, AV receivers and amplifiers by Marantz as well as the accessories to complete a customer's setup,” Romeo says. “We are truly a one-stop shop that specializes in helping our customers create an exceptional audio/video experience in their home.”



In addition to expert product recommendations by the Klipsch Audio team, the company also offers customers free membership in the “Klipsch Club” so they can take advantage of member only discount pricing and special offers.



For more information on Canada's largest online dealer of Klipsch audio products, visit http://www.klipschaudio.ca. KlipschAudio.ca is owned and operated by Oralogic A/V and Design, and Klipsch brand and logos are property of Klipsch Group Inc.