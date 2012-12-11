KLM to Start a New Flight from Kent to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport from April 2013

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- Good news for Kent residents, as Kent International Airport is now going to be linked with one of the busiest airports in Europe - i.e. Amsterdam. Starting in April 2013, two daily KLM flights will connect Kent International Airport at Manston to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. This will bring an opportunity for UK and especially Kent residents to connect with the rest of the world via Europe. The announcement has further strengthened KLM Royal Dutch Airlines' presence in the UK region.



Amsterdam International Airport is the airport through which you can get a connecting flight to any part of Europe, which means traveling to Europe from UK isn’t much of a task now, especially after this linking of Kent Airport with Amsterdam International Airport. This less than an hour flight, 55 minutes to be exact, will start from April next year that will take passengers from Kent to Amsterdam. This new flight will link around more or less 130 international destinations from Amsterdam to South East UK. Fokker70 jet aircraft with a maximum capacity of 80 passengers will be used for this service, and will fly twice-daily from Kent to Amsterdam. In the beginning, there will be two in-bound and two out-bound flights with the plan of expanding this service to more flights later next year. This addition makes KLM UK’s largest long haul regional airline with a total of 17 departure airports in Great Britain.



KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, part of Air France after its merger in 2004, are the ones that have readily agreed to offer low fares from Kent to Amsterdam and they will run twice a day from Kent to Amsterdam. This is quite convenient especially for those who travel frequently to Europe. This is definitely great news that will be welcomed by many locals as it will reduce their unnecessary travel to other airports like Heathrow or Gatwick. This step from KLM Airlines will also create dozens of jobs that will help re-establishing the lost reputation of Kent as an ideal airport for scheduled operators. KLM Airlines is also offering routes to countries like China, Brazil and North America, which are considered to be the fastest growing economies currently. There are hardly any doubts about the success of this recently announced route from Kent International Airport to Amsterdam International Airport, especially after the positive response from the local commuters.



Henri Hourcade, general manager for Air France/KLM, UK, said, “By connecting the UK regions to worldwide destinations, KLM is offering more choice to holidaymakers, but equally adding to the infrastructure for regional UK businesses.”



About Kent International Airport

Located in Manston, Kent International Airport offers flights to over 500 destinations worldwide. It includes flights to almost all world famous destinations; including USA, Asia, Europe, Africa, and India from UK. In order to see live schedules, maps and automated support services from airports in Kent, please visit http://kentairport.co.uk/



