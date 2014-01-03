Klublinx.com Announces Opening of Complete Atlanta Nightlife Website

Lauderhill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- According to industry statistics, bar and nightclub business and nightclub revenues grew approximately 3.5% in 2012 and was projected to increase 3.2% to $22.7 billion in 2013. In the city of Atlanta, competition is fierce amongst the various nightlife in Atlanta, forcing clubs to find alternative ways to catch the consumer's eye and attention. With that in mind, James Gillespie, spokesperson of Klublinx.com announced they have launched the ultimate clearinghouse website for bars and nightlife around the country.



Says Gillespie, "Klublinx.com is a new and innovative solution for marketing and promoting your club. event or Atlanta sports bars. It is also a video sharing website which only club owners and promoters will have administrative access. Klublinx.com allows you unlimited uploads, whereby owners or marketing directors can upload a commercial for a upcoming event, or upload same night footage, all from a laptop, tablet, or mobile device. We also have a mobile version of our site so now your clients will be able to view your content on most devices like android and IPhone. There is no extra work for our mobile version when you upload, it automatically uploads both. Additionally, it recognizes key tag words that you use to describe your video with keywords like Buckhead, Hip Hop, and Friday. As an option we also offer a highly strategic plan to maximize your profits and revenue with your very own Pay Pal account which would be set up and linked to your profile."



Gillespie says all genres of nightlife will be represented on the website, allowing anyone who is anxious to learn about Atlanta happenings will have a go-to link. Explains Gillespie, "Whether you're new in town and want to know what to things to do in Atlanta tonight or you're planning a night out on the town with the girls, our website will make it easy for clubbers to find the hotspots of their dreams. We make it easy for our visitors to learn all about different clubs in downtown Atlanta. Our categories are separated by night of the week, so they can learn where they should go to see and be seen on any given evening. We post information about special occasions and weekly events at all of the most popular hot spots in Atlanta, GA. If you are hoping to find new downtown Atlanta clubs, we encourage them to check back often to see what we have posted recently. Readers are encouraged to bookmark our site because they can trust that we will know about the hottest club openings and parties each and every week."



About klublinx.com

KlubLinx is an online clearing house for clubs, sports bars and nightlife in major cities around the country. Featuring video feeds of the city's top hot spots, a visitor is able to gain a feel and vibe of the spot they're most interested in visiting. The site is currently accepting video feed and advertising from clubs around the country.