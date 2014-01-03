Klublinx.com Launches Website Devoted to Easing Search for Atlanta Area Hot Spots

Lauderhill, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Statistics from the bar and night club industry reveal increasing growth in consumer interest. With Atlanta, Georgia being among the most popular night club areas in the Southeast, the city experiences an expansion of about 4 percent in the number of new hot spots appearing each year. With this flourishing number of available establishments comes an increased dilemma over which downtown Atlanta clubs to visit. In light of this issue, klublinx.com has launched their new website devoted to easing the search process for locals and visitors alike.



James Gillespie of klublinx.com explained, "Considering the growing number of new clubs springing up in the Atlanta area, there is no doubt even those who have lived in Atlanta their entire lives are having a little difficulty keeping up with them all. Visitors and people who have only recently moved to the area may not have any idea of where to begin their search for nightlife. They could always ask their acquaintances, but if they have yet to meet anyone in the area, there is no one to ask. They hope to visit local clubs to meet new people, but they need to know which clubs to make their appearance in to do so. It's an enigma, but our website takes a great deal of the confusion out of the situation."



The company's website lists a variety of different clubs throughout Atlanta under the categories of Rock, Hip Hop, Reggae, Latin and other popular options for those who particularly love the music. Gentlemen's clubs in downtown Atlanta are also among their selections, as well as Comedy, Dance, Sports and other crowd-pleasing choices. With the diversity of social and entertainment alternatives in the city, the company's owners feel visitors are sure to find something to suit their lifestyles.



Upon visiting their website, nightlife seekers will discover klublinx.com is based on a days of the week platform, posting events, special occasions and various other promotions occurring within each of Atlanta's clubs. The staff recommends visiting the site often to learn of new hot spots as they arrive and ensure they are aware of the latest grand openings and parties each week. Options include the most ideal food and drink venues, karaoke, D.J.'s and countless other aspects of the Atlanta social scene.



Stated Gillespie, "We make it easier to learn about the different hot spots in Atlanta GA, constantly updating our information to ensure our visitors don't miss out on anything. Regardless of whether they are newcomers or seasoned locals, our website makes it simple for those in the Atlanta area to learn about the best spots to meet people, be seen and be entertained any day of the week."



About klublinx.com

Klublinx.com provides an online listing of the popular clubs in Atlanta as well as a community forum for discussion of various events in the area. They help facilitate the process of finding premium venues to meet visitors' preferences and mingle with others who have similar interests.