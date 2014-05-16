Klugman CM Names Lisa Zhang Director of Institutional Commodity Trading

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Lisa Zhang has been named the new director of Institutional Commodity Trading for Klugman CM. Lisa will be responsible for developing and executing the strategic direction of all Institutional Commodity Trading and business consulting services for Klugman CM (www.klugman-cm.com).



Lisa will focus on building and maintaining Institutional Commodity Trading programs designed to help independent investors and registered investment advisors (RIAs) run and grow their businesses.



Lisa has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry working in the areas of commodities, human capital development, sales strategy and wealth management. Prior to joining Klugman CM Capital Markets, Lisa helped build the Institutional Commodity Trading consulting group where she actively consulted with advisors to help them improve productivity and bring in new business. She has held a variety of sales and leadership roles at firms. Most recently, Lisa served as executive investment director and she led new business development initiatives that helped advisors focus on cultivating relationships with high net worth investors.



"Lisa started her career as an advisor providing financial planning for wealthy families. She's spent the last decade researching best practices of top advisory teams, sharing insights and coaching financial advisors to take their businesses to the next level," said Robert C. Martins, the president of Klugman CM. "The depth and breadth of her experience gives her a unique perspective on the daily challenges and opportunities facing Klugman CM’s clients. Lisa will play a key role in developing Institutional Commodity Trading solutions to drive advisor asset growth and help them transform their businesses."



About Klugman CM

Klugman CM Capital Markets (http://www.klugman-cm.com) is a full-service commodity advisory located in Hong Kong. Our experienced advisors have continually strived to provide individually tailored advice to help speculators and producers achieve their marketing goals. In addition to our brokerage services, we specialize in currencies and metal advisory services for producers. The advisory services not only give personalized advice, but also execution on that advice.



Media Contact

info@klugman-cm.com

Steve Preston

Klugman Capital Markets

Macau Tower

156-157 Connaught Road

Central Hong Kong

Hong Kong

Phone: +85258086014