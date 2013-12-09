Klust Creative Launches Strategic Partnership Program for Business Development Companies Nationwide

Chesterbrook, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Klust Creative has launched a lucrative partner program offering business development/service companies nationwide the ability to offer a larger variety of creative services in addition to assisting small businesses in building their brand.



Klust Creative will provide the service, technical support, and billing. The selected business development and service companies will offer the business services directly to their clients, or refer clients directly to Klust Creative and collect a sizable referral fee for the recommendation.



The Klust Creative Partnership Program provides business development companies a much higher income/revenue potential, while at the same time enabling them to offer many services they would not have the capacity to fulfill on their own. Founder and Creative Director Kenson Clarke stated, “This opportunity creates the path for partners to increase their potential revenue. We strongly feel that this partnership program will benefit business development companies throughout North America, in addition to allowing them to offer an extensive list of valuable services to businesses. It’s beneficial to all involved parties.”



Klust Creative is a full service creative boutique offering branding solutions, web development and marketing for select industries including, but not limited to: fashion, beauty, entertainment, food/beverage/hospitality, real estate, development, financial groups, and luxury lifestyle brands.



The team has worked with clients such as American Boy NY, Legend of Kremlin (Premium Russian Vodka), Thomaspaul, WIADCA (West Indian Carnival Day Association; organizers of the West Indian Labor Day Parade) and FuzzyNation as well as multiple other businesses/organizations.



For further information, please contact Kenson Clarke at 212-336-1550, or visit Klust Creative online at www.klustcreative.com.



KLUST CREATIVE

www.klustcreative.com

Phone: 212-336-1550

contact@klustcreative.com



Contact: Kenson Clarke

Office: 212.336.1550