KM Fine Arts Los Angeles Hosts Pre-Closing Celebration for the Dana Louise Kirkpatrick Exhibition

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- KM Fine Arts Los Angeles, listed this year by Blouin Media among the TOP 500 GALLERIES in the world, hosted the Pre-Closing celebration of Dana Louise Kirkpatrick's "Unwashed and Somewhat Slightly Dazed" Exhibition, on Saturday December 14, 2013 at the intimate showroom in West Hollywood.



Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres throughout the evening, whilst they admired Kirkpatrick’s artwork and had the honor of mingling with the artist herself as well as other esteemed guests including Timothy Hutton, Rain Phoenix, Pete Weiss, Rob Steinberg, musician Dylan Starrs, actor Vincent De Paul, three-time Olympian Nicholas Frankl, Esquire Magazine Director Todd Simons, restaurant critic and music producer Steve Plotnicki and his wife Linda.



Dana Louise Kirkpatrick is an artist gaining rapid renown for her bold, large-scale artworks in mixed media. Although this is her first solo exhibition, Kirkpatrick’s work is featured in a larger number of private collections, including Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Justin Timberlake, Tony Hawk, Timothy Hutton, Producer Stephen Nemeth, Dana White, Lyndley and Samuel Schwab, and director/producer James D. Stern. Her recent sold out showing with KM in Art Miami Basel 2013 resulted with placement in several important collections including the personal collection of Jorge M. Perez of the Perez Museum.



Kirkpatrick’s current Los Angeles exhibition runs through December 21st, 2013 exclusively at KM Fine Arts.



About KM Fine Arts

Located in the iconic John Hancock Center in Chicago, KM Fine Arts’ museum quality setting continues to offer critically acclaimed exhibitions since 2006. In January 2013, KM Fine Arts celebrated the inaugural opening of our Los Angeles showroom, expanding our contemporary art program. KM Fine Arts is honored to be included in the TOP 500 GALLERIES in the world list by Modern Painters/Blouin Media for 2013.



The Gallery specializes in the finest American and European artists of early modernism, postwar and contemporary art. Areas of expertise include postwar movements, including Abstract Expressionism, Color Field painting and contemporary art. KM has recently launched an exciting new contemporary arts program that focuses on emerging-level artists, fostering personal growth and nurturing a continuous stream of creative development through studio visits, innovative projects and presentation of the work in our galleries.



The gallery program also includes works by Georg Baselitz, Norman Bluhm, Fernando Botero, James Brooks, Alexander Calder, John Chamberlain, Michael Goldberg, Hans Hofmann, Robert Indiana, Wolf Kahn, Joan Miro, Pablo Picasso, Robert Rauschenberg, and Andy Warhol along with contemporary artists Carole Feuerman, Kim Gottlieb-Walker, Dana Louise Kirkpatrick, John Rusnak, Cole Sternberg, Federico Uribe, and Alexander Yulish.



KM Fine Arts offers to collectors, corporations and museums a full range of services with the acquisition or sale of Modern, Contemporary, and Latin American art. Among our well established services are private and corporate art consulting, design and art planning installation, corporate art loan program, acquisition financing, and commission works. KM Fine Arts welcomes all inquiries from collectors who wish to sell or consign works of art.



Please send all artist submissions to director@kmfinearts.com.



For more information contact:



Jane Owen Public Relations

Jane Owen

424-279-9424

jane@janeowenpr.com



KM Fine Arts Los Angeles

Ana M. Hollinger

Director, Managing Partner

814 North La Cienega?Los Angeles, CA 90069

Phone: 310-854-0540

Email: director@kmfinearts.com

http://www.KMfinearts.com