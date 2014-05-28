KM Fine Arts Los Angeles Hosts Tete-A-Tete" VIP Opening

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- KM Fine Arts Los Angeles hosted the VIP opening of Tête-a-Tête to a capacity crowd of over 200 art enthusiasts including esteemed collector Elaine Wynn and her daughters Gillian and Kevyn, business and music mogul Russell Simmons, Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter, Sex and the City actor Max Ryan, actor Jose Sanchez, and Lifestyle Columnist Anicia Bragg among others.



Tête-a-Tête a group exhibition of paintings, drawings, and mixed media works offers the exchange of conversation translated in visual expression. The exhibition features select works from KM’s blue chip collection including Alexander Calder, John Chamberlain, Michael Goldberg, and Robert Indiana paired with gallery artists Ramsey Dau, Kim Gottlieb-Walker, Dana Louise Kirkpatrick, Victor Matthews, and Brendan Murphy along with the preview of works for the forthcoming exhibition of the renowned Bernie Taupin.



Guest Artists Sela Ward and Estella Warren were also in attendance exhibiting their work for the first time in a gallery group show. The exhibition will run from May 20 thru June 18, 2014.



About KM Fine Arts

With locations in both Chicago and Los Angeles, KM Fine Arts showcases the very best in modern, postwar and contemporary paintings, sculpture and works on paper. KMFA was recently included in Blouin ArtInfo Modern Painters “500 Best Galleries Worldwide” issue.



For more information please contact:



KM Fine Arts: Ana M. Hollinger, Director & Managing Partner



P: 310.854.0540

E: director@kmfinearts.com

www.kmfinearts.com

Jane Owen Public Relations: Jane Owen, Publicist

P: 323.819.1122

E: jane@janeowenpr.com