KM Jones Ltd Meets London Housing Market Growth with Revamped Website and Portfolio

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Current statistics indicate a more than 100 percent increase in home sales within the London area during the past year alone, with numbers predicted to continue along this trend for the foreseeable future. Census reports also depict a population growth of at least 10,000 inhabitants per year over the last decade. As a result of the recent upsurge in the housing market and resident expansion occurring in London, KM Jones Ltd has launched a revamped website and detailed property portfolio to accommodate the needs of all aspects of the housing market.



Sarah Darden of KM Jones Ltd confirmed, "Our agents detected this progression long before the statistics began to reflect it. This is why we ramped up our efforts to meet the public demand. We provide a selection of quality, elegant and affordable housing for our clients. Our current property portfolio, which covers estates available through our KM Jones Estate Agents in Highbury and our KM Jones Estate Agents in Islington and the surrounding areas of North and Central London, provides prospective tenants with a complete range of information about our estate agent services. In the midst of the current hectic and competitive property market, KM Jones offers comprehensive and personal service, designed to meet the needs of those desiring to make the move to London. Whether our clients are interested in renting or buying, we can place them in the home of their dreams."



Darden went on to say, "In addition to our services to those moving to the London area, we provide advocacy to current residents looking to sell, lease or rent their homes to new tenants. In dealing with this end of the housing market, we have learned our homeowners hope to find new inhabitants who will love, care for and maintain their homes as much as they did during their stay therein. Our aim is to ensure our clients' ventures into the London property market are as stress free and enjoyable as possible. We strive to achieve the best possible sale and rental prices for our clients. We draw upon our experience and passion for the industry and take pride in our talent for bringing people and property together. By providing the most exemplary service possible to all facets of the housing market, we hope to help London continue to be one of the most popular cities in the world."



About KM Jones Ltd

With more than 35 years of experience in the housing market, KM Jones Ltd is the premiere real estate agency in the London area. In addition to their marketing services, KM Jones Ltd provides their clients with fundamental advice regarding the region best suiting their living needs. Their agents also possess extensive knowledge of International Property and Commercial Sales, affording them the opportunity to understand, in detail, the complexities of lease negotiation, land sales and planning regulations.