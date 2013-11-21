K.M. Lowry in Association with Kurt Muller Offers Luxurious Garments for Men and Women

Salford Quays, Manchester -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- K.M. Lowry is a renowned manufacturer of well-tailored quality suits in Manchester. This brand has several years of experience in the production of men’s and women’s clothing and accessories. K.M. Lowry with its British heritage is said to have mastered the technique of producing ready-to-wear, custom-made and fine suits for men from across the country. This English clothing company in partnership with Kurt Muller aims at providing luxury clothing and accessories at affordable prices.



Shoppers can purchase K.M. Lowry products online through the website kmlowry.co.uk. This online store features a wide range of unique dresses, knitwear, tops, tunics, coats, jackets, jeans, leggings, accessories and footwear for women. In addition, men can browse through categories like suits, shirts, trousers, jeans, knitted tops, coats, blazers, footwear, bags, belts, braces, scarves, gloves, ties, gift sets, canes, umbrellas and much more. Customers who have placed orders from the UK are offered free delivery and returns from K.M. Lowry.



The website says, “Our history in the field of tailoring has enabled us to source clothes of finest quality, whether they be pure wool, Mohair or linen, all woven in England and Italy, we are undisputed in our offering of luxury quality fabrics that are stitched to perfection and provided at an affordable price.”



K.M. Lowry offers an exclusive in-house facility for alterations, which is to ensure that customers are delivered well-fit suits and clothing. Visitors to the online store kmlowry.co.uk can provide their email address to receive updates on newly launched garments, style news and offers. Customers can spend 100 or more pounds on an exclusive K.M. Lowry mobile app to get 10% off. All garments carried by this store for men and women customers follow the latest style and trend.



The well-trained, experienced and professional designers from K.M. Lowry guarantee to cater to the unique requirements and needs of diverse customers. Integrated global trends and finest quality material together create amazingly standardized clothing and accessories. In addition to buying tailor-made suits and Mens Wedding Suits Manchester, customers can carry out shopping for all their clothing needs at K.M. Lowry’s store. The partnership between Kurt Muller and K.M. Lowry aims to deliver luxury garments at affordable rates.



To get more information about clothing and accessories from K.M. Lowry, visit http://www.kmlowry.co.uk/



About K.M. Lowry

K.M. Lowry was established in the year 1852 as an English clothing company offering the finest quality garments to men and women. This trusted manufacturer has gained the confidence of thousands of customers with their genuine products and reliable services.



Media Contact



Kurt Muller: K.M. Lowry

Contact: Deej Kapoor: Manager

Address: Unit G27b, The Lowry Designer Mall

Salford Quays, Manchester M50 3AH

Tel: 0161 877 9605

Email: contact@kmlowry.co.uk

URL: http://www.kmlowry.co.uk