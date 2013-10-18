K.M. Lowry Offers Affordable Luxury Garments

Manchester, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Experience the world of unique, trendy and fashionable clothing and accessories through the online store of K.M. Lowry. This is a well-established and popular English clothing company that specializes in meeting the clothing requirements of both men and women. The Salford Quays store of K.M. Lowry offers personalized tailoring services to customers. In addition, the experienced and skilled advisors of this brand guide people throughout the process of purchasing the best fitted suit and other types of clothing. Online shoppers can sign up with the website kmlowry.co.uk in order to receive special offers and news on style, fashion, latest trends, and so on.



The online store kmlowry.co.uk features a wide range of clothing and accessories for men consisting of shirts, trousers, jeans, knitted tops, coats, blazers, footwear, bags, belts, braces, silk scarves, gloves, ties, pocket squares, gift sets, umbrellas, canes and shoes for occasions like wedding, reception and dinner parties. Women can shop for dresses, knit wears, tops, tunics, coats, jackets, jeans, leggings, bags, purses, scarves, shoes and boots from K.M. Lowry.



This online store appears to be a perfect place to choose outfits for different occasions as well as for the purpose of updating wardrobes. All orders placed from the UK will get free returns and delivery facility. People can enhance their personal style for creating a personalized and unique visual style, with period clothing or contemporary designs, through the collections of K.M. Lowry.



Fashionable and affordable gents’ and women’s clothing listed at kmlowry.co.uk is said to be carefully selected in order to suit occasions like evening events, funerals, racing, weddings, proms and so on. The Facebook page of K.M. Lowry announces a number of special offers and tickets, which enable the customers to experience the most memorable shopping adventure. The online store is constantly updated with new and the latest collection of clothing and accessories. This assists buyers to stay in real fashion for all seasons and time.



The K.M. Lowry online store also gives tips to wear suits, ties, jackets and basic ideas about great suits/trousers, which ensures that customers are carrying themselves in the best manner possible. Shoppers can browse through the huge collections of kmlowry.co.uk to grab the latest style trendy outfits and accessories for the purpose of staying in complete fashion.



To get more information about K.M. Lowry, visit http://www.kmlowry.co.uk



About K.M. Lowry

K.M. Lowry is one of the most popular British brands specializing in the finest quality garments and accessories for both men and women. This well-established English company in clothing aims to deliver luxury suits, trousers, dresses and so on at affordable rates.



Media Contact



Kurt Muller: K.M. Lowry

Contact: Deej Kapoor: Manager

Address: Unit G27b, The Lowry Designer Mall

Salford Quays, Manchester M50 3AH

Tel: 0161 877 9605

Email: contact@kmlowry.co.uk

URL: http://www.kmlowry.co.uk