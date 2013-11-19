K.M. Lowry Offers Well-Tailored Suits in Manchester

Salford Quays, Manchester -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- K.M. Lowry is one of the most popular and established clothing companies, committed to the production of the finest quality garments for men as well as women. This manufacturer is said to offer well-cut suits in Manchester, backed by several years of expertise and experience in the clothing industry.



K.M. Lowry is now working in alliance with Kurt Muller in order to provide luxury men’s and women’s garments at affordable prices. Online shoppers from across the country can now experience the richness of K.M. Lowry clothing and suits through the website kmlowry.co.uk.



The online store of K.M. Lowry features suits for men under three different categories. Some of the collections include Prince of Wales Check 3 Piece Suit, Satin Shawl Collar Bordeaux Wool Suit, Satin Tip Midnight Blue 3 Piece Wedding Frock Coat, Mandarin Wool Frock Coat and much more. In addition, this store carries extensive and unique collections of men’s wedding suits which are finely stitched to enhance on-trend as well as classic styles.



The website says, “K.M. Lowry provides a truly personal experience for customers with the in-house attractions service ensuring a perfect fit across our traditional morning wear collection right through to formal dinner suits and contemporary three piece suits.”



K.M. Lowry’s suits in Manchester are tailored to perfection by using pure linen, wool and mohair woven in Italy and England. All UK orders will receive offers like free returns and delivery via kmlowry.co.uk. Apart from that, customers can spend 100 or more pounds on K.M. Lowry mobile application to avail 10% off on their purchase. The exclusive identity of this renowned brand has been maintained and preserved with integrated global fashion, styles and trends along with the finest quality materials.



Prospective customers can go through the social media pages of K.M. Lowry like Facebook, Google+, Twitter and others to collect more information and tips on styling and fashion. K.M. Lowry in association with Kurt Muller delivers men’s and women’s clothing as well as accessories at reasonable rates. The collection for women carries dresses, knitwear, tops, tunics, coats, jackets, jeans, leggings, bags, purses, scarves, shoes and boots. People from all streams of life can experience and enjoy the world of online luxury shopping at affordable prices through K.M. Lowry.



To get more information about suits in Manchester, visit http://www.kmlowry.co.uk



About K.M. Lowry

K.M. Lowry is a well-established English clothing company whose roots can be traced back to 1852. This company in alliance with Kurt Muller offers a luxurious line of clothing and suiting to men and women.



Media Contact

Kurt Muller: K.M. Lowry

Contact: Deej Kapoor: Manager

Address: Unit G27b, The Lowry Designer Mall

Salford Quays, Manchester M50 3AH

Tel: 0161 877 9605

Email: contact@kmlowry.co.uk

URL: http://www.kmlowry.co.uk