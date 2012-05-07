KME System's Mark Essayian Joins IT Services Colleagues at HTG Summit in Dallas

Lake Forest, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- Keeping up to date with industry changes and continuous training are as important in the IT industry as it is in the health care industry. That’s why people like KME Systems president Mark Essayian love participating in events like the HTG Summit.



HTG summits occur quarterly, so participants have plenty of opportunities to connect with IT professionals whom they don’t get to see at any other time of the year. The next summit is scheduled to take place in Dallas from May 7-10, 2012.



Essayian takes what he learns at each summit and uses it to improve processes at KME. Each time he has an opportunity to attend an HTG Summit event, Essayian receives candid feedback on his company’s corporate metrics and gets to compare KME Systems’ business model with those of other successful businesses. He also gets to analyze what does and does not work at KME and receive suggestions for what he can do improve his business and his staff.



“HTG is extremely important to me. Any corporation must strive to improve itself and its employees,” said Essayian. “A major part of this is opening yourself up to analysis and criticism that most business owners are either fearful or ignorant of. When I’m in a strong group such as HTG with all members pulling in the same direction, I know I have the ability to reach out to people whose primary interest is to make everyone better.”



HTG peer groups are open not only to MSP business leaders but to their entire teams. For more information or to register visit http://www.htgmembers.com/HTGSummit2012/Agenda.htm.



About KME Systems

KME Systems is located in Lake Forest, California and provides Managed IT Services to the small and midsize business community in Southern California. KME has helped businesses get the most from their IT investments since 1993. Learn more about KME at http://www.kmesystems.com.