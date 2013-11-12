KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) shares over potential securities laws violations by KMG Chemicals, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) concerning whether a series of statements by KMG Chemicals, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



KMG Chemicals, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue increased from $255.60 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2011 to $272.70 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $9.73 million to $13.82 million.



Shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) grew from $17.04 per share in late 2012 to as high as $23.76 per share on October 11, 2013.



Then on October 14, 2013, KMG Chemicals, Inc. provided its preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2013 Financial Results. However, KMG Chemicals, Inc also announced that it will delay the full release of its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year 2013 financial results, and delay the conference call due to a need for additional time to fully and accurately address the complexities and accounting requirements arising from the acquisition of OM Group’s Ultra Pure Chemicals (UPC) business.



Then on October 24, 2013, KMG Chemicals, Inc reported its fourth quarter and full year 2013 financial results.



KMG Chemicals, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue declined from $272.70 million for the 12 months period that eneded on July 31, 2012 to $263.31 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2013 and that its respective Net Income declined from $13.82 million to $9.35 million.



On October 31, 2013, KMG Chemicals, Inc announced that Vice President and Chief Financial Officer resigned.



Shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc declined from $23.76 per share on October 11, 2013 to $19.01 per share on November 11, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com