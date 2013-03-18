Knauf Insulation - Technology Winner at the Sustain Awards

Merseyside, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Knauf Insulation was awarded the winning spot over four other finalists in the category, on Tuesday 5th March during the awards ceremony at the Guoman Tower Bridge Hotel in London.



Knauf Insulation’s ThermoShell Internal Wall Insulation system has been specifically developed as an efficient and effective solution for ‘whole house – low energy’ refurbishments, delivering exceptional thermal performance through a very simple and easy to use installation process.



The ThermoShell IWI system incorporates Earthwool® EcoBatts, water repellent glass mineral wool slabs that are friction fitted between EcoStuds to completely fill the available space. This delivers benefits over other systems that use rigid insulation boards, which have the potential to cause air leakage if they are not cut accurately to fill the inter stud space.



In addition to this, the Earthwool EcoBatt, used within the ThermoShell IWI System, is made with Knauf Insulation’s revolutionary ECOSE®Technology providing sustainability benefits never achieved before. ECOSE Technology is a formaldehyde-free binder technology, based on rapidly renewable materials instead of petro-based chemicals. It is free from acrylics, artificial colours, bleach or dyes and it reduces embodied energy while delivering superior environmental sustainability.



Furthermore Knauf Insulation has launched a new Accredited Installer Scheme, which is aimed at up-skilling tradesmen for the Green Deal. Courses focus on the installation of the ThermoShell IWI System, combining both theory and practical workshops to provide attendees with a thorough understanding and working knowledge of the system.



Craig O’Donnell, Business Development Manager – Residential Refurbishment at Knauf Insulation commented: “The ThermoShell IWI system boasts excellent sustainability credentials, including full BBA certification and a generic A+ BRE Green Guide Rating for the Eathwool EcoBatt component.



“This award is a fantastic endorsement of the system’s sustainable performance and will give extra confidence to home owners, specifiers and contractors that it will deliver the exceptional thermal performance and energy savings required in the hard-to-treat solid wall market.”



The Sustain Magazine Awards are designed to celebrate the high hopes, hard work, commitment, creativity and passion of all those achieving distinction and success in the field of sustainability.



Sustain Magazine organised the event in association with Marshalls and sponsors Land Securities, Galliford Try Partnerships, Carillion, Rexel and Society for the Environment.



About Knauf Insulation UK

Knauf Insulation is the UK's leading insulation company. It represents one of the most respected and progressive names in European building products.



Knauf Insulation provides sustainable insulation solutions for loft insulation, cavity wall insulation and solid wall insulation.



