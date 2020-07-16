Knee Arthroplasty Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2030 - Zimmer Biomet, Stryker

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2020 -- A report, "Knee Arthroplasty" has been recently published by Market Industry Reports (MIR). As per the report, the global knee arthroplasty market accounted for over US$ 8,804.8 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2030.



Robotic total knee replacement, press-fit implant technology, customized 3-D implant printing, wound closure technology, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, innovative pain management technologies, and other advanced procedures will further propel the global knee arthroplasty market. For instance, Corin, a worldwide orthopedic manufacturer of functional implants and other medical equipment, launched Unity Knee with EquiBalance instrumentation, at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2018 Annual Meeting to facilitate ligament balancing and soft-tissue preservation during total knee replacement surgeries.



Some of the prominent players in the global knee arthroplasty market include:

Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Corin, Allegra, Arthrex, Inc, Exactech, Inc., and Wright Medical Group N.V., among others.



Get sample copy of "Knee Arthroplasty Market" at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/224



There are various factors contributing to growth of the knee arthroplasty market such as increasing geriatric population that is more prone to old-age-linked disorders including arthritis, osteoporosis, diabetes, and obesity, among other disorders. Osteoarthritis is among the most common reasons for knee replacement surgeries globally. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, there were approximately 70,000 knee replacements performed in Canada during 2017–2018. It was also estimated that the number of patients undergoing joint replacement surgeries would drastically increase in the coming years. Moreover, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and technological advancements such as robotic total knee replacement, press-fit implant technology, customized 3-D implant printing, and innovative pain technologies are further anticipated to propel the knee arthroplasty market during the forecast period.



Major Component of Knee Arthroplasty Market covered are:

Total Knee Component

Femoral Component

Tibial Component

Patellar Component



Major Implant Design of Knee Arthroplasty Market covered are:

Posterior-Stabilized Designs

Cruciate-Retaining Designs

Bicruciate-Retaining Designs



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Knee Arthroplasty consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Knee Arthroplasty market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Knee Arthroplasty manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Knee Arthroplasty with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/discount/224



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Knee Arthroplasty Market Size

2.2 Knee Arthroplasty Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Knee Arthroplasty Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Knee Arthroplasty Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Knee Arthroplasty Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Knee Arthroplasty Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Knee Arthroplasty Sales by Product

4.2 Global Knee Arthroplasty Revenue by Product

4.3 Knee Arthroplasty Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Knee Arthroplasty Breakdown Data by End User



Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/224



In the end, Knee Arthroplasty industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is a global leader in market measurement & advisory services, Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



We continue to pioneer state-of-the-art approach in research & analysis that makes complex world simpler to stay ahead of the curve. By nurturing the perception of genius and optimized market intelligence we bring proficient contingency to our clients in the evolving world of technologies, megatrends and industry convergence. We empower and inspire Vanguards to fuel and shape their business to build and grow world-class consumer products.



Contact Us-

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com