Knee Arthroplasty Market Technological Breakthroughs Analysis by Top Players Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, B. Braun Melsungen AG

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- The updated 'Global Knee Arthroplasty Market Report 2030' is now available with Market Industry Reports (MIR). Researchers have provided detailed analysis on ongoing trends and developments in the product, product preference by large end-users, and strategies adopted by the key players for the competitors to identify opportunities and expand considerably.



Top Key Players:



Some of the prominent players in the global knee arthroplasty market include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Corin, Allegra, Arthrex, Inc, Exactech, Inc., and Wright Medical Group N.V., among others.



Get Access to Sample Pages @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/224



The rising prevalence of several orthopedic diseases, increasing technological advancements and the growing aging population have augmented the market growth of knee arthroplasty globally. The increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis will further contribute to this market growth. Osteoarthritis is one of the most common reasons for knee replacement surgeries globally. According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, approximately 70,000 knee replacements were performed in Canada in 2017–2018. It is also estimated that the number of patients undergoing joint replacements surgeries would drastically increase in the coming years.



Some Point From TOC:



1. UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs)

1. Technological Advancement

2. Epidemiological Assessment



2. GLOBAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT

1. Primary Knee Systems

2. Revision Knee Systems

3. Partial Knee Systems



3. GLOBAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY COMPONENT

1. Total Knee Component

2. Femoral Component

3. Tibial Component

4. Patellar Component



4. GLOBAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY IMPLANT DESIGN

1. Posterior-Stabilized Designs

2. Cruciate-Retaining Designs

3. Bicruciate-Retaining Designs



Request for Free Customization @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/free-customization/224



About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the caliber of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.



Contact Us

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com