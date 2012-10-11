Knee Implants Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- Knee implant procedures are done when a patient has knee pain, a traumatic injury or a disability from rheumatoid arthritis, or osteoarthritis. In the surgical process, a surgeon implants the device (artificial device) and replaces the damaged knee with it. There are many different types of implants - which are made of metal alloys, strong plastic parts or ceramic material.



The knee implants market will grow due to factors such as increase in the rate of age related diseases like osteoporosis and arthritis, diabetes, obesity, ageing population and injuries related to sports. However due to technological advances such as minimal invasive surgery, better implant materials and better success rates, even the younger population are able to undergo knee replacement surgery.



Read More: Knee Implants Market



Technological advancements in knee implants such as minimally invasive surgery have made it possible to have procedures with small incisions, lower blood loss, lesser tissue injuries and faster recovery time. Growing awareness among patients regarding their health will also help to drive the market.



The knee implants market has had to face some challenges due to the economic slowdown. This has resulted in many hospitals cutting down their costs to increase their market share. Many patients are reluctant to go in for knee implantation procedures due to the high cost involved. Further, the knee implant market is also showing pressure due to the intense competition among manufacturers on the prices.



Presently, in this emerging market, both patients and surgeons have more options for implant due to the newer available techniques which are giving better outcomes for patients. This has given options for implant manufacturers companies to provide new product solutions.



Browse More Market reports On Pharmaceutical Market



The global knee implants market was USD 8.4 billion in 2011 and it is forecasted that this market will reach USD 15 billion in 2018 with compound annual growth rate of 8.64% during 2011 to 2018. The U.S. and Europe are the two big markets for knee implants and both the countries enjoy more than 70% market share of global knee implants.



The leading players in the knee implants market are B.Braun, Smith and Nephew, Stryker, Zimmer, and Depuy. They accounted for almost 80% of the total market. Zimmer is the market leader among them with 30% market share. The medical device manufacturing companies are increasing their market share with marketing campaigns and awareness.



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/knee-implants-market.html



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major regions analyzed under this research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future



For More Information Visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com