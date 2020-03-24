Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- The global Knee Replacement Market will derive growth from recent advancements in the material associated with the surgical procedures. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Knee Replacement Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Procedure (Total Knee Arthroplasty, Partial Knee Arthroplasty, and Revision Arthroplasty) By Implant Type (Fixed Bearing, Mobile Bearing, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market size was USD 9.06 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12.72 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.



Key Features of Knee Replacement Market Report:



Overview, Industry Life Cycle Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Constraints, SWOT Analysis, Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscapes: Market Share, Product Portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Market attractiveness and Associated Growth Opportunities

Strategic Growth Opportunities for the Existing and New Players

Key Success Factors

Trending Knee Replacement Market Research Report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global market by offering valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per market segments, helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market



Get Detailed Analysis on Knee Replacement Market Research Report



North America to Emerge Dominant in the Global Market



The report segments the market on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America will exhibit the highest growth rate in the coming years. Increasing penetration of computer-aided implant designs will create several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. The improving health reimbursement scenario will lead to an increased adoption for knee replacement surgeries across the world. Besides North America, the market in Europe will exhibit considerable CAGR in the coming years, driven by advances in material designs and innovations in surgical procedures.



Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:



Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Smith & Nephew

Aesculap, Inc.– a B. Braun company

Medacta International

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Conformis



Request A Sample Copy - Knee Replacement Market Report



Industry Developments:



October 2019: Think Surgical Inc. announced that it received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the marketing of TSolution One system for total knee replacement in the United States.



September 2019: DePuy Synthes, made the ATTUNE Cementless Knee available in a rotating platform option in select markets.



September 2017: Zimmer Biomet launched a new knee implant system, Persona Partial Knee System. The company will benefit from the latest addition to its already established portfolio of personalized and anatomically designed knee implant systems.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Research Experts



Key Segmentation of Knee Replacement Market:



by Procedure



Total Knee Arthroplasty

Partial Knee Arthroplasty

Revision Knee Arthroplasty



by Implant Type



Fixed Bearing

Mobile Bearing

Others



By End-user



Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players.

Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market's expansion.

Market dynamics and opportunities for growth for players in the near future.

Competitive landscape describing the market revenue shares of key players.

Market segmentation analysis that deals with quantitative and qualitative research, discussing the influence of policy-based and economical aspects.

Our proven methodologies and systematic analysis help in making confident business and strategic decisions.



A market study that conducts at Fortune Business Insights can save significant cost and time, and can help prevent making costly mistakes.



Related Reports:



2020 Fiberscope Market 2026 Share, Global Growth | Overview, Size, Industry Development and Key Country



Vitamin D Testing Market 2020 Global Size, Top Key Companies, Future Industry Trends and Regional Forecasts Report 2026



Hyaluronic Acid Based Dermal Fillers Market | Global Industry Size, Trends, Industry Demand, Future Growth and Forecast 2020-2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs