Knight Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KCG) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Buyout

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Knight Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KCG breached their fiduciary duties owed Knight Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KCG investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On Nov. 28, 2012, Knight Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KCG) confirmed that it is in receipt of a proposal letter from Getco. Getco LLC’s cash and stock offer values Knight at $3.50 a share. Virtu Financial LLC reportedly submitted earlier today a bid to buy Knight Capital Group for about $3 a share.



However, NYSE:KGC shares traded in April 2012 as high as $13.51 per share. Shares of Knight Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KCG) dropped on August 1, 2012 from $10.34 to $2.329 on August 2, 2012 after Knight Capital Group experienced a technological glitch related to the installation of trading software that resulted in numerous erroneous orders.



Therefore, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to:KCG stockholders.



Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Knight Capital Group Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into the transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Knight Capital Group’s financial performance improved recently. For instance, it reported that its annual Revenue increased from over $1.14 billion in 2010 to over $1.38 billion in 2011 and its Net Income for the respective time periods rose from $92 million to $115.24 million.



