Knight Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KCG) Investor Alert: Lawsuit to Block Buyout Attempt

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- An investor in shares of Knight Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KCG) filed a lawsuit in effort to block the proposed takeover of Knight Capital Group Inc.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants breached their fiduciary duties owed NYSE:KCG investors arising out of the attempt to sell Knight Capital Group too cheaply via an unfair process.



On Nov. 28, 2012, Knight Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KCG) confirmed that it is in receipt of a proposal letter from Getco. Getco LLC’s cash and stock offer values Knight at $3.50 a share. Virtu Financial LLC reportedly submitted earlier a bid to buy Knight Capital Group for about $3 a share.



On Dec. 19, 2012, Knight Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: KCG) and GETCO Holding Company, LLC announced they have entered into an agreement for a strategic business combination whereby GETCO and Knight will be combined under a new publicly traded holding company.



Under the agreement, shareholders of Knight Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: KCG) (other than GETCO) will have the right to elect to receive $3.75 per share in cash or one share of common stock of the new holding company.



However, the plaintiff alleges that the offer is too low and unfair to NYSE:KGC stockholders. In fact, NYSE:KGC shares traded in April 2012 as high as $13.51 per share. Furthermore, Knight Capital Group’s financial performance improved recently. For instance, it reported that its annual Revenue increased from over $1.14 billion in 2010 to over $1.38 billion in 2011 and its Net Income for the respective time periods rose from $92 million to $115.24 million.



