Knight Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KCG) Stockholder Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Certain officer and directors of Knight Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KCG) are under investigation over possible breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with Knight Capital Group’s internal controls.



Investors who purchased shares of Knight Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KCG) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses concerns whether certain of its officers and directors of Knight Capital Group Inc. have possibly breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:KCG investors in connection with Knight Capital Group’s internal controls to monitor its automated trading software.



Knight Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KCG) reported that its annual revenue rose from $924.83million in 2008 to $1.38billion in 2011. Despite an increase in its Net Income from 2010 to 2011 its 2011 Net Income of $115.24million is lower than its 2008 Net Income of $177.91million



Shares of Knight Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KCG) dropped from $10. 34 per share to as low as $2.329 on August 2, 2012, after Knight Capital Group experienced a technological glitch related to the installation of trading software that resulted in numerous erroneous orders.



On August 6, 2012, NYSE:KCG shares closed at $3.07per share, significantly below its current 52 weeks High of $14.00 per share.



