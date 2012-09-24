Knightley "comfortable" With Showing Skin On-screen; Not Comfortable With Najar

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Recently actress Keira Knightley confirmed to The Mirror that being nude in film isn’t a problem, as long as it is tasteful and conservative. Knightley has no qualms about showing a little skin on screen because she is “not prudish when it comes to nudity”, the actress claims.



The British actress has revealed hints of her slim body in such films as “The Duchess” and “The Edge of Love”. She tells The Mirror, “I’m not prudish when it comes to nudity. If the role calls for nudity, then I’m going to be naked. As long as it is tasteful and not over the top, I’m not afraid.”



Nice, another starlet who isn’t afraid to show her bits and pieces for the integrity of her craft, unlike some pseudo-actresses out there today.



Her integrity and dedication is to be admired, but there’s one thing that should be considered here (if she wishes to win an Oscar): we need to see her strip. Think about it, Vivien Leigh won her Oscar by stripping on screen, Meryl Streep did the same. We could go further. See a connection?



Contradictory to her openness nature about nudity in film Knightley is far more conservative when it comes to her private life. In a late 2011 interview, Knightley was questioned about her connection to Australian pop singer Matthew Najar only to answer that her “private life is just that, private; it’s none of your business”.



That means, for the rest of us, we will only see her reveal skin on camera – but no details of her private life will we ever receive. That’s a fair deal. As interesting as it would be to know about Knightley’s love life, especially with the little known and very feminine Matthew Najar, we’ll take on-screen love scenes any day.



Pictured:

PRIVATE LIFE: Knightley in early 2011 with singer Matthew Najar out on London Town.



