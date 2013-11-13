Knitted and Crocheted Articles in India: Industrial Report - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Knitted and Crocheted Articles in India: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Euromonitor International's Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Knitted and Crocheted Articles market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Knitted and Crocheted Hosiery, Pullovers and Cardigans, Pile and Terry Fabrics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Knitted and Crocheted Articles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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