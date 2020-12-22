New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Knitted fabric materials are crucial to various industries in terms of improving efficiency and processing productivity. Playing a major role in the rapid growth of the apparel industry, knitted fabric is gaining immense popularity. Moreover, the growing importance of knitted fabric in the sectors such as construction, automotive, medical, and manufacturing is granting numerous opportunities for the manufacturers or market players. The global knitted fabric market has been growing steadily, registering a revenue of USD 23.16 billion in the year 2019 and is foreseen to hit USD 33.63 billion by 2027. The market is speculated to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.



Market Drivers



Rapid advancements in float plating technology worldwide have enhanced manufacturing efficiency, ensuring knitted fabric's broaden applications in distinct sectors. Capable of incorporating carrier, medium, and interface functions in industries such as civil engineering and military, knitted fabrics have been an optimal option for 3D textiles. This factor is anticipated to promote market growth. Furthermore, the growing importance of medical textiles, especially in implantable medical devices, is also widening knitted fabric's application in the pharmaceutical sector. Due to such outstanding properties like controlled porosity and elongation, dimensional strength, and superior compressibility, knitted fabrics are well suited for any medical use. Additionally, surging demand for synthetic fibers in industries, such as apparel and building and rising need for geotextiles in construction are propelling the knitted fabric market.



To look at the PDF Sample Report and get 30 minutes of a free consultation @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3256



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Gehring Tricot Corporation, Guilford Mills, Macra Lace Company, Rebtex Inc, Clover Knits, Damodar Menon International Pvt Ltd, SAS Textiles, William J Dixon Inc, Jason Mills LLC, Krishna Overseas, and Loyal Textile Mills Ltd, among others.



For this report, Reports and Data segmented the global Knitted Fabric industry report based on product type, material type, application, and by Region for this study:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Warp-Knit

Weft-Knit



Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Synthetic Fibers

Elastomeric

Cotton

Artificial Fibers

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Household

Clothing

Fashion

Technical

Medical

Others



Regional Outlook



Asia-Pacific has been dominating the market in terms of sharing the largest market revenue due to the rapid development of the apparel industry, coupled with the fast adoption of digitalization and automation for high-quality textile knitting. Other regions like North America are also contributing substantially to the market, owing to the surging demand for environment-friendly fabrics.



Buy now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3256



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Rapid expansion in the textile industry has generated more growth offers, thereby attracting new players to enter the industry. This ensures that competition in the knitted fabrics market is increased.



Major manufacturers are introducing more creative and superior quality products using manufacturing techniques of the next generation to add a new dimension to the knitted fabrics industry.



Knitted fabrics are widely used as medical textiles in the health-care industry. Textile engineers have discovered that knitted fabrics are more flexible, highly permeable than woven fabrics, and have a loose and elastic structural nature, thus being able to be used in versatile medical applications.



Knitted fabrics are considered to be more vulnerable to damage than their woven counterparts, thereby risking the fabric's use efficiency in different applications.



In recent years, many of the significant market players have raised investment in R&D projects, leading to the production of many innovative goods. Strategic collaborations among suppliers of Knitted Fabric are increasing exponentially as companies focus on inorganic growth strategies…Continued



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Knitted Fabric Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Knitted Fabric by Product Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Knitted Fabric by Material Type Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Knitted Fabric by Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Knitted Fabric Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles



Continued…



Request for customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3256



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry, please connect with us, and our team will make sure the report is customized according to your requirements.