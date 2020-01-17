Knitted Fabrics Industry by End User - Fashion & Clothing, Technical, Household Analysis Report

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- The knitted fabrics market consists of the sales of knitted and crocheted fabrics by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that manufacture knitted and crocheted fabrics. Companies in the knitted fabrics industry are involved in knitting weft (i.e., circular) and warp (i.e., flat) fabrics, the finishing of fabric including encapsulation, moisture management, sueding and several other customized finishes which improve appearance, properties and serviceability; dyeing of fabric, manufacturing and finishing lace and lace goods. These companies may knit only, knit and finish, or knit, finish, and further fabricate fabric products (except apparels). View complete report @ https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/knitted-fabrics-market



The rise in cotton prices globally acted as a restraint on the knitted fabrics market. Cotton is a major raw material for manufacturing knitted fabrics. The increased cotton prices increased the raw material costs for the knitted fabrics manufacturers, reducing profit margins. In June 2018, international cotton prices reached $1.017 per pound, crossing the threshold of $1 per pound for the first time in more than six years. The average of the Cotlook 'A' Index for May 2018 was $0.8799 per pound, the highest value since 2013-2014.



The demand for eco-friendly fabrics is increasing due to rising awareness of global warming and the need to protect the environment. Eco-friendly fabrics are made from environmentally-friendly materials such as organic cotton, organic linen, Tencel and recycled materials. The manufacturing process of these fabrics does not involve harmful chemicals or dyes generally used in fabric manufacturing.



The Knitted Fabrics market is segmented by type of material, end-user, construction type and by geography.



By Material Type- The Knitted Fabrics market can be segmented by type of material

o a) Synthetic Fibres, Dyed

o b) Pile Fabrics

o c) Elastomeric Yarn

o d) Cotton, Dyed

o e) Synthetic Fibres, Printed

o f) Artificial Fibres, Dyed

o g) Lace

o h) Others

By End-User - The Knitted Fabrics market can be segmented by end-user

o a) Fashion & Clothing

o b) Technical

o c) Household



Fashion & clothing was the largest segment and also the fastest growing segment of the knitted fabrics market by type of end-user in 2018. The market size is mainly attributed to high demand for knitted footwear, adoption of sportswear and casualwear globally and high popularity of knitwear among the millennial population.







