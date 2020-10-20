Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- The Knitted Fabrics Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



Knitting, unlike weaving, is a process of yarn manipulation by intermeshing the loops of yarns to create textile or fabric. Knitted fabric consists of several consecutive rows of intermeshed loops, which are joined together by consecutive loops pulled through one or more loop from the prior row. The horizontal rows of loops in the fabric are called course and the vertical row of loops are called wales.



Weft knitting is a method of fabric formation in which the loops are made in a horizontal way from a single yarn and each consecutive rows of loop build upon the prior loops consecutively. The intermeshing of loops can take place both in a circular or flat form on a course-wise basis. The fabric formed is very elastic, comfortable and warm to wear. Properties can be varied depending on the types of yarn used. The curls along the course and wales direction are due to the fabric structure and the knit density.



Warp knitting is a method of fabric formation in which the loops are made in a vertical way along the length of the fabric from each warp yarns. Thus, there will be a needle for each yarn. The knitted stitches in warp knit fabrics have a crisscross diagonal appearance which feels smoother than weft knits. It shows less elasticity than weft knitting. It becomes favourable over weft in properties like soft and drapey, higher density, warm to wear. Through this process many different types of yarn can be processed like combed, staple, carded and filament which is not possible with weft knitting.



Beverly Knits Collaborates To Make Face Masks



GASTONIA, N.C. — April 14, 2020 — The Beverly Knits group of U.S. textile and garment manufacturers continues to work together to provide face masks for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The number of companies in the group of outstanding American textile companies continues to grow. Currently there are 31 quality U.S. companies on the team.



Fabric is now in production in factories in North and South Carolina. Cutting and sewing of the masks has begun across the U.S. with partners in many states. Production started the week of April 3, 2020 after all facilities were qualified. The production goal is 200,000 masks during the first week and ramping up to 2 million masks produced per week shortly thereafter.



On The Basis Of Product, The Knitted Fabrics Market Is Primarily Split Into



Weft Knitted Fabrics

Warp Knitted Fabrics



On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Clothing Industry

Civil Engineering

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Agricultural

Medical

Others



