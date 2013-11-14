Knitwear Designer Shirley Paden Presents Keynote at 2nd Annual Women Taking Action Seminar

Dyer, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- On January 25, 2014, women from across the country will converge on Chicago to hear best-selling author and knitwear designer, Shirley Paden present, “Finding the Courage to Follow Your Bliss,” at the second annual Women Taking Action seminar.



Women Taking Action is an annual seminar designed to encourage women to proactively establish and meet new goals every year. The seminar offers speakers on living fearlessly, financial planning, and health and wellness. The event will be held at UIC Student Center West in Chicago, IL.



Keynote speaker Shirley Paden’s address will discuss how she transitioned into a second career as a successful knitwear designer, author and educator. She has taught and lectured on national and international levels. She has been featured on various shows including HGTV and Knitting Daily TV and in designer interviews in the most important knitting magazines and in the well-known Designer’s Studio series. Her best-selling book is the key industry reference for knitters across the globe.



The event will also include the following powerful speakers:

Tina DeNard – motivational speaker and fitness expert

Randi Kant, MS, MPH, CHES – health and fitness expert

Beth Majerszky – life coach and motivational speaker

Angela Underwood – financial planner, author and speaker



Contact Information

Contact Person: The Vega Group

Contact Number: 312-919-1009

Email id: info@vegaunleashed.com

Website: http://www.wtanow.com

Address: Women Taking Action, The Vega Group, 900 Polk Ave, 1B, Dyer, IN 46311