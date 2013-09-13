Knocking Suicide on Its Head

Birmingham, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- With a recent increase in young suicide, the issue being further highlighted by Paris Jackson’s recently being hospitalised after attempting to take her own life, and with Suicide Awareness Day taking place 10 September, Step up! International have announced their next Self Harm National Conference. Step Up! International have strived to offer support and solutions to those who self harm, and with the increase in young suicide, this year’s Conference is a timely one.



Research has shown that 32% of the young British population have experienced suicidal thoughts while 29% of young adults have admitted to self harming in their teenage years. Factors including body image, school pressure and anxiety leave young people less able to cope and worryingly likely to develop long term health issues. Chief executive of charity SANE, Marjory Wallace stated: "The ways of self-harm have become more aggressive."



One of the key organisations taking part in this year’s Conference is PAPYRUS, Prevention of Young Suicide, which aims to tackle the issue of young suicide. Formed in 1997, their goals include reducing stigma attached to suicide, speaking at schools and other educational organisations on the issue of young suicide and campaigning as a charity to prevent young suicide. Ged Flynn, Chief Executive and Stephen Habgood, Chairman of Papyrus will both be speaking at the conference.



“It is shocking that so many young people are having suicidal thoughts. There are so many challenges for them today which do not help their circumstances,” said Jennifer McLeod, Managing Director of Step Up! International Ltd



One of the objectives of the Conference is to provide relevant information for professionals and practitioners for them to be able to assist young people with suicidal thoughts or who have attempted suicide. The Conference is open to all services working with children and young people including; Education Sector, Police Services, Probation Services/Youth Offending Teams; Health Services; Local Authorities, Therapists.



“If just one young person’s life has been saved as a result of the self harm national conference, it will have been worth it!”, McLeod continued.



About Step Up! International

Step Up! International is a self harm training & consultancy provider working with professionals to support children and young people who self harm. The Conference will be taking place on 1st November 2013, at the Thistle Hotel, Piccadilly Manchester. For further information, please visit http://www.selfharmnationalconference.com