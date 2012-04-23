Knology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNOL) Investor Alert: Takeover Under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2012 -- An investigation for investors in NASDAQ:KNOL shares was announced concerning whether the offer by WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone to acquire Knology, Inc. at $19.75 per share and the buyout process are unfair to investors in Knology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNOL).



Investors who purchased shares of Knology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNOL) prior to April 18, 2012 and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:KNOL shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Knology, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:KNOL investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On Wednesday, April 18, 2012, Knology, Inc. and WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone announced a merger agreement under which a subsidiary of WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone will acquire Knology, Inc. in an all-cash transaction. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Knology for $19.75 per share in cash or a total transaction value of approximately $1.5 billion. Knology, Inc said the $19.75offer represents a premium of approximately 34% over its average closing share price during the 3-month period prior to media reports on Knology's sales process.



Following the takeover news shares of Knology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNOL) jumped from $18.05 per share on Tuesday to $19.50 during Wednesday.



However, Knology performed well for its investors in the past. In fact, its annual Revenue increased from $402.23million in 2008 to $498.48million in 2011 and its Net Loss of $12.12million in 2008 turned into a Net Income of $48.61million in 2011.



Therefore the investigation for NASDAQ:KNOL investors concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to Knology stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Knology Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



