Know About Credit Card Identity Theft and How to Protect Yourself Against It

Delta, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Stealing a person’s credit card for identity theft is one of many tricks criminals employ to take someone’s personal information and use it for their own gain. That’s why Legal-yogi.com is here to share its knowledge of this subject, such as:



- Methods of ID Theft

- Cyber Safety

- No Sharing

- Preventative Measures



Ways Identity Theft Happens



There are lots of techniques ID thieves have perfected to steal someone’s identity. Sometimes they go through trash receptacles to find documents with private information. Other times, they shoulder surf, leading to the need for credit card identity theft protection. They “phish” online, hoping to “catch” data and they take customer copies of credit card receipts to charge high-priced items to another person’s account. This dishonest activity has cost Americans over $10 million each year and must be stopped.



Computer Safety



One way to prevent credit card identity theft is to keep the cards covered when shopping in the community, and to be cyber savvy online. This means that one must look into the browser window for these letters “https” and for the padlock symbol in the right hand corner. These indicators show that the website one is shopping is secure. Also, keep personal details out of social media venues; ID thieves may be watching for it, ready to ruin an innocent person’s credit score just because they can.



Want to Protect Against Credit Card ID Theft? Take Immediate Steps to Find the Easiest Way!!



Keep Cards Separate



When shopping at the local mall, be sure to carry charge cards in a separate place from other possibly identifying items such as a driver’s license. No matter how well one knows his best friend, he should never allow that friend to use his card. Steps toward credit card identity theft protection include not sharing the card numbers with anyone, not even a sibling. When using a card to make a payment over the phone, ascertain the security of the business one is dealing with, and do not give charge card numbers to any company that seems unsafe in any way.



Avoiding ID Theft



It isn’t only credit card robbery that leads to identity theft, so it pays to follow some smart tips to void becoming a victim of this crime. Lock up a Social Security number and never carry a Social Security card on one’s person. There are few institutions that need that number; schools, physicians’ offices, and employers. Don’t carry a wallet in a back pocket, and wear a purse strap across the body to keep personal data safe.



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