Know About the Chief Physiological Cause of Erectile Dysfunction

Sydney, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- The troubles related to erections is typical and a serious sexual disorder. Men get erections due to the flow of blood in the penis, hence as soon as a guy gets excited blood rushes towards his genital region, this blood get filled within the tissues of the penis due to which it becomes tight and become large in size. This stiffness and increase in dimensions of these tissues causes an erection inside the man's reproductive organ. Whenever a man ejaculates, this blood flow reduces and stiffness of the genital organ gets loose.



The quality of erection would depend on the volume of blood flow and gets filled within the cells. If blood supply is reduced, then the tissues consume less blood and cells drop blood in smaller duration earlier than climax due to which man suffers from the disorder of Erectile dysfunction. Many causes like melancholy, anxiety, pressure and mental frustrations also distract men focus from sexual intercourse and the issue of ED.



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