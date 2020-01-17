Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 110 pages, titled as 'Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, South America, Asia, Europe, Other and important players/vendors such as A-1 Express (United States), Allied Express (Australia), Aramex (United Arab Emirates) etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.



Summary

The growth of the global courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market is largely driven by the growing international trade that is spurred by the liberalization of trade conditions through various free trade agreements. The increasing spending in the logistics and transportation industry across the world is expected to elevate the growth of Domestic Courier, Express, and Parcel. The governments of several countries are establishing special economic zones, free trade zones and export processing zones which will boost the growth of the transportation industry. The market study is being classified by Type (Air, Road, Ship and Subway), by Application (Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C)) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .



A-1 Express (United States), Allied Express (Australia), Aramex (United Arab Emirates), Deutsche Post DHL Group (Germany), FedEx (United States), UPS (United States), TNT Express (Netherland), United Parcel Service (United States), American Expediting (United States) and Antron Express (Sri Lanka) are some of the key players profiled in the study.



Market Drivers

Increasing domestic E-commerce trade



Market Trend

the emerging trends of omni-channel retailing in various countries



Restraints

Lack of proper infrastructure and technology

Lack of cold chain and high wastage of temperature sensitive products



Opportunities

Various organizations are spending upon R & D of connected logistics technology



In Aug 2018, Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPD) announced launch of an app for managing and tracking parcel delivery using voice command and artificial intelligence. The app uses Google Assistant and it can be used for redirecting a parcel to local Pickup parcel shop or postpone the day of delivery. and In Aug 2018, The Saudi division of Aramex entered into partnership with Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co. (DMSCO), the owner of Al-Dawaa Pharmacies. The agreement is expected to increase the presence of the company in the Saudi market and to deliver parcels to Aramex's customers with ease



Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Type and Applications

2.1.3 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)



3 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.5 Market Competition Trend



4 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

....Continued



