AdBlue is a liquid solution, which is made from pure urea and demineralized water. It is non-toxic and colorless. Some of the major characteristics of AdBlue are crystallization, suspensions, corrosiveness, environmentally friendly, non-explosive, explosive and others. The main function of the AdBlue solution is to reduce emissions of the exhaust of diesel vehicles. It is widely used in commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. For instance, according to the Government of India, the sale of motor vehicles including exports was more than 21533807 units in 2013-14. In addition, it was augmented by 841199 units as compared to 2012-13. Hence, the increase in the production of vehicles in developing countries and rising consumer buying behavior are projected to drive the global AdBlue market over the forecast period.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Usage of AdBlue in Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle

- Rising Number of DEF Filing Pumps



Influencing Market Trend

- Latest Trend of this Market is Stringent Emission Regulations Leading to Augmented Penetration of Diesel SCR Vehicles



Opportunities:

- Growing Demand for DEF in the Construction Equipment Segment

- Rising Demand from Emerging Market such as China, India, Brazil and others



Challenges:

- Fluctuating Urea and Diesel Prices and Adulteration Impacting the Quality of DEF



Analysis by Application (Commercial Vehicles, Non-Road Mobile Machines, Cars and Passenger Vehicles, Others), End Market (OEM, Aftermarket), Storage Solution (Tank, Bulk Storage, Portable Containers, Others), Usage method (Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Particulates filters, Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR), Others)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherland), BASF SE (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (United Kingdom), Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan), Kruse Automotive (United States), Alchem AG (Romania), Mitsui Chemical (Japan), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (United States),]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global AdBlue Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



