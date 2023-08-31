NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Artificial Intelligence in Sports market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



The Major Players Covered in this Report: 24]7.ai (United States), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (United States), Amazon Inc. (United States), Anodot (United States), AOL Inc. (United States), Apple Inc. (United States), Arm Ltd. (United Kingdom), Atmel Corporation (United States), Baidu Inc. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States).



Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market Study guarantees you to remain / stay advised higher than your competition. With Structured tables and figures examining the Artificial Intelligence in Sports, the research document provides you a leading product, submarkets, revenue size and forecast to 2028. Comparatively is also classifies emerging as well as leaders in the industry.



Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market Overview: Artificial intelligence technology in the sports industry used to strategize, train, advertise and many more applications. It can be used for tracking player performance and helps to improve the health of the player by suggestions on the injury. It is revolutionizing sports and elevating it to a whole new level. Increased Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Sports and Gaining Popularity of Predictive Analytics in Sports are the driving factors for the Global Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market.

Market Leaders & Development Strategies: In March 2023, Fujitsu acquired GK Software in a voluntary public offer. A leading global provider of international cloud services Retail business based in Schoeneck, Germany. Along with this, Fujitsu ND Solutions AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fujitsu, Acquired all issued stocks of GK.



In April 2023, Quhuo Limited, a leading gig economy platform focused on local life services in China, will partner with Baidu to gain access to its recently unveiled ERNIE Bot, a next-generation large-scale language model (LLM). Quhuo had full access to the vast capabilities of the ERNIE Bot, which can interpret human language and provide accurate, logical, and fluent responses almost on par with humans. This strategic collaboration represents Quhuo's commitment to continue to innovate based on existing technology solutions while leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies that can power multiple business scenarios, including front, middle, and back office functions.



Challenges:

- Lack of Skilled Professionals



Opportunities:

- Increasing Demand from End-users

- Growing Need for Sports Operations Improvement



Market Growth Drivers:

- Gaining Popularity of Predictive Analytics in Sports



What's Trending in Market:

- Technological Advancements in Artificial Intelligence



This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Global Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market. The market opposition is frequently developing greater with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

In-depth analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence in Sports market segments by Types: Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Natural Language Processing, Cognitive Computing, Computer Vision, Data Solutions, Data Analytics, Others

Detailed analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence in Sports market segments by Applications: AI in Sports Recruitment, AI in Performance Improvement, AI in Game Planning, AI in Game Tactics, AI in Injury Prevention



Regional Analysis for Global Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018-2022

Base year – 2023

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



