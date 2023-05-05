NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Digital Transformation In Insurance Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Digital Transformation In Insurance market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Capgemini (France), Cognizant (United States), SAP (Germany), Dell EMC (United States), Microsoft (United States), Adobe Systems (United States), Accenture (Ireland), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), Cisco (United States).



Digital transformation is refer as an important act for many industries, but for the insurance sector it is refer as a business priority. It's not like of adopting an innovative or solely external process. Digital transformation in insurance sector requires an innovative business model which is totally focused on customer needs, with more connected products and services, emerging technologies and real-time data. Many forces like weak financial performance, cost pressures, increasing regulatory requirements, new competitive threats demand a profound revolution in the insurance industry. But at the same time, customers increasingly expect a near real-time relationship with the insurer for the submissions and claims.



Key Developments in the Market:

Capgemini announced the acquisition of Doing, a full service digital agency based in Italy. This bolt on acquisition further expands its local digital services capabilities and aligns with the ambition of Capgemini Invent, the Group's global business line, launched recently to help CxOs envision and build what's next for their businesses

Capgemini launches world InsurTech Report 2018, in that report it is given that the insurance technology (InsurTech) sector is booming and facilitating a new era of collaboration between challengers and insurance industry incumbents



Opportunities:

- Enhancement in customer experience



Influencing Market Trend

- Claims processes in an easier and faster way

- Self-service dashboards



Market Drivers

- Increasing efficiency in the underwriting process, claims and improves the customer satisfaction

- Provides the real and tangible advantages for reducing costs



Challenges:

- Changes associated with the customer expectations and behaviour or by the advent of â€˜disruptiveâ€™ organisations



Analysis by Type (Professional Services in digital transformation, Managed Services in digital transformation), Solutions (Cloud Computing, Big Data & Analytics, Mobility, Disruptive Technologies, Social Media), Deployment model (On-premise, Cloud), Component (Solutions, Services)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution



- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Capgemini (France), Cognizant (United States), SAP (Germany), Dell EMC (United States), Microsoft (United States), Adobe Systems (United States), Accenture (Ireland), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), Cisco (United States)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Digital Transformation In Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Digital Transformation In Insurance market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Digital Transformation In Insurance market.



