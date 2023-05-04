NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Teladoc Health, Inc. (United States), HealthTap Inc. (United States), American Well Corporation (United States), A&D Medical (United States), MDLIVE, Inc. (United States), CareClix, Inc. (United States), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc (United States), Fin vs Fin (United States), Mercy Health (United States), Conversion Labs, Inc. (United States).



Direct-to-consumer telehealth services include on-demand care, consulting, and treatment via electronic media like smartphones and computers, it is becoming popular among populations allowing them to obtain medical treatment. Telehealth services give access and convenience to the patients who can take appointments and get advised virtually from their homes. With the rising chronic health problems, the demand for direct-to-consumer telehealth services is expected to increase. There are two categories of direct-to-consumer telehealth services which include synchronous direct-to-consumer telehealth and asynchronous direct-to-consumer telehealth. It is used in behavioral health, primary care, pediatrics, urgent care, wellness, and other applications.



On 4th August 2021, Mercy Health is expanding its direct-to-consumer telehealth platform with a new service that connects callers to physicians and advanced practice providers. Mercy on Call follows in the footsteps of the Midwestern-based 45-hospital health system's Nurse on Call, which links callers to nurses for less acute concerns. Mercy officials say the new service was driven by a need for more care options during the coronavirus pandemic.



Opportunities:

- Growing Initiative of Digital Health Fundings and Investment will Boost the Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market



Influencing Market Trend

- Changing Health Care Policies with the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Through Telehealth



Market Drivers

- Need for Reaching Wide Range of Populations With the Growing Number of Chronic Health Conditions



Challenges:

- Lack of Skilled Professionals in the Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market



Analysis by Type (Synchronous Direct-to-consumer Telehealth, Asynchronous Direct-to-consumer Telehealth), Application (Behavioral Health, Primary Care, Pediatrics, Urgent Care, Wellness), Features (Automated Check-in, Patient Self-service, EMR Integration, Integrated Billing, Others), End User (Hospital, Acute Care Centers, Consumer)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution



- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Teladoc Health, Inc. (United States), HealthTap Inc. (United States), American Well Corporation (United States), A&D Medical (United States), MDLIVE, Inc. (United States), CareClix, Inc. (United States), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc (United States), Fin vs Fin (United States), Mercy Health (United States), Conversion Labs, Inc. (United States)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



On 1st March 2021, HealthTap, a leading virtual healthcare provider, announced plans to offer virtual Primary Care services across the U.S. The service is currently available in seven states and will roll out to the rest of the country over the next several weeks. HealthTap Primary Care lets members choose their doctor, see the same doctor for subsequent visits, and book appointments online. and On 11th December 2020, Conversion Labs, Inc. a direct-to-consumer telemedicine and wellness company, has officially launched its new Veritas MD telehealth platform, opening the door to greater market expansion with a growing portfolio of industry-leading, direct-to-consumer pharmacy, and wellness brands.



