An EV bus is an electric bus which is powered by electricity. EV bus uses one or more electric motors or traction motors for propulsion. Also, it may be powered through a collector system by electricity from off-vehicle sources, or may be self-contained with a battery, solar panels or an electric generator to convert fuel to electricity. Moreover, the increased environmental concerns have attributed in a transformation of the transportation industry from the fossil fuel powered-engines to electric drivetrains. The EV bus market is growing at a faster pace owing to many governments across the globe have initiated changes in the public transportation system by replacing the heavy duty diesel and gasoline run buses with electric buses. According to AMA Research, the market for EV Bus is expected to register a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period to 2028. This growth is primarily driven by The growing concern about greenhouse gas emission.



Opportunities:

- Rising adoption of EV buses in developing economies



Influencing Market Trend

- Emergence of regional competitors into global market



Market Drivers

- Rising fuel prices and increased environmental concerns



Challenges:

- The availability of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure



Analysis by Type (Battery Electric Bus (BEB), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Bus (PHEB), Hybrid Electric Bus (HEB)), Application (Shuttles (Airfields, etc), Transit Buses, School/Universities Buses, Others), SizeNames (Above 10 Meters, Below 10 Meters), TechnologyNames



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co. Ltd. (China), King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd. (China), BYD Company Limited (China), Proterra Inc. (United States), Ab Volvo (Sweden), Daimler Ag (Germany), Solaris Bus & Coach S.A. (Poland), Zhongtong Bus & Holding Co. Ltd. (China), Ebusco (Netherlands), Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co. Ltd (China) and Alexander Dennis Limited (United Kingdom), etc]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global EV Bus Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



