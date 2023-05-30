NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2023 -- Latest added Gold Loan Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2028. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Barrick Gold (Canada), AngloGold Ashanti (South Africa), Freeport-McMoRan (United States), Newmont Mining (United States), Randgold Resources (Jersey), SBI Gold loan (India), Muthoot Group (India), Manappuram Finance Limited (India) etc.



Gold Loan Market Definition: Gold loan is basically sanctioned by accepting the gold ornaments of a customer as a pledge. Gold loans, like credit card borrowings or personal loans, are often used for short term for household requirements. By pledging the gold ornaments, coins, biscuits, bars etc. the lender provides you with the liquidity at a predetermined rate of interest. As the attitude and perception of people are changing now, therefore there is rising in gold loan takers, as also there is geographical demand to avail it. But the market is hampering to some extent as there are several strict regulations of government regarding it, and also the saving pattern of the consumers are changing



Opportunities:

- Large volume of existing gold held by rural communities can increase the chances of rendering the gold loan which can increase the market growth



Influencing Trend:

- Availability of gold loan in extremely flexible terms and lower default rates in the supply side



Challenges:

- Evolving saving pattern of consumers



Market Growth Drivers:

- Changing attitudes towards applying for gold loans



The Global Gold Loan segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Type (Gold Bullion, Gold Ornaments), Application (Investment, Collecting), Nature (Pure Gold, Color Gold)

The regional analysis of Global Gold Loan Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



