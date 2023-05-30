NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Nuclear Decommissioning Service market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Areva Group (France), Babcock International (United Kingdom), Studsvik (Sweden), AECOM (United States), Westinghouse Electric (United States).



Scope of the Report of Nuclear Decommissioning Service

Nuclear decommissioning refers to the process whereby a nuclear facility is dismantled to the point. The presence of radioactive material necessitates processes that are potentially occupationally hazardous, time extensive, expensive and present environment risk that must be addressed to ensure radioactive materials are either transported elsewhere for storage. The Global Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market size was valued at USD 6.01 billion in 2021 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Pressurized Water Reactor, Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor, Boiling Water Reactor, Gas Cooled Reactor, Fast Breeder Reactor, Other Reactors), Application (Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling, Entombment), Capacity (Below 100 MW, 100 - 1000 MW, Above 1000 MW), Strategy (Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling, Entombment)



Opportunities:

Aging Nuclear Power Plants



Market Trends:

Use of Robotics in Decommissioning Services

International Cooperation for Nuclear Safety



Market Drivers:

Accidents and Rising Political Pressure for Pre Closure



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



