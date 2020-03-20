Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- A crucial report on Cold chain logistics Market provides a fundamental market guidance and advanced intelligent information about Cold chain logistics Industry in an appropriate way. The report intends to give each client a reasonable view and a reasonable viewpoint on the general market. It features summery of this present industry that consolidates properties of the market like Industry Size, Share, Emerging Trends and Opportunities. It gives an idea on Emerging Technology, drivers, restrictions, difficulties, patterns, and provincial development, SWOT analysis. It highlights market effective features and even prospects.



Cold chain logistics industry can be defined as the science or technology and process, which requires the understanding of biological and chemical processes which are linked with perishability. In addition, it is necessary to maintain the appropriate temperature conditions in the supply chain and monitor temperature sensitive products. Cold storage, cooling systems, cold transport, and cold processing & distribution are the main elements in cold chain logistics market forecast.



In cold chain logistics market, the major technologies that are used to provide temperature-controlled environment during transportation involves dry ice, gel packs, Eutectic plates, liquid nitrogen, quilts, and reefers. Dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) is around -80C and has the capability to keep the shipments at a low temperature for an extended time. Major share of medicinal and pharmaceutical shipments is classified as chilled products, which are required to be stored in the range of 2 and 8C.



Factors such as increase in number of refrigerated warehouses and growth in pharmaceutical sector drive the growth of the market. In addition, surge in processed food sector is anticipated to drive the growth of cold chain logistics industry. However, lack of standardization and high operational cost restrain the market. Furthermore, RFID technologies for cold chain applications and adoption of automated software are anticipated to provide a remarkable growth opportunity for the players operating in the market.



The market is segmented based on end use industry and region. Based on end use industry, market is categorized into fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionary, dairy & frozen desserts, meat, fish & sea food, drugs & pharmaceuticals, and others. Based on region, cold chain logistics market analysis is done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Americold Logistics, SSI SCHAEFER, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics Holding LLC, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, NewCold Cooperatief U.A., DHL, Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, BioStorage Technologies, Inc, Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc., OOCL Logistics , JWD Group, CWT Limited, SCG Logistics, X2 Group, Best Cold Chain Co., AIT, Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd, ColdEX



- This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Cold Chain Logistics market growth along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

- The overall Cold Chain Logistics market opportunity is determined by understanding the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

- The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Cold Chain Logistics market analysis with a detailed impact analysis.

- The current Cold Chain Logistics market trends is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

- Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.



