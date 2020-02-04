Washing Machine Market Analysis & Forecast For Next 5 Years

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- HTF Market Report released a new research document of 98 pages on industry titled as 'India Washing Machine Market Outlook, 2021' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes important players/vendors such as LG, Samsung, IFB, Whirlpool, Videocon, Godrej, Onida, etc The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2021.



Summary

The Indian washing market is growing with a CAGR of more than 10% from the last five years and it is expected to grow more in upcoming years. Some of the major players in the market of washing machine are LG, Samsung, IFB, Whirlpool, Videocon, Godrej, Onida, etc. LG and Samsung continue to dominate the overall washing machine market in India by capturing more than 50% of the market revenues. With regards to zone, the northern part of India has largest share of the market, followed by the southern region. North India prefers semi automatic machines whereas in South India the fully automatic ones are preferred more.

According to "India Washing Machine Market Outlook 2021", the washing machine market is segmented in two categories viz. semi automatic and fully automatic machines. Both the categories have grown significantly in the past few years. Fully automatic washing machine market is further divided into front load and top load machines, out of which top load washing machine currently dominates the market and will continue to increase their share due to low prices. Front load washing machine segment is also expected to grow due to more energy efficient and advanced features.



Opportunities that can change the dynamics of this industry are favourable government initiatives, rise in disposable income, energy efficiency and launch of upcoming new innovative models. Technology and innovations are likely to play a key role in increasing the market share of organized players. Rise in income level, rapid urbanization and changing environmental dynamics are the major trends for this washing machine industry.



This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interviews with various channel partners of washing machine in India. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



