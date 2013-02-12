Know the Ledge Launches to Provide Latest Valid Jiffy Lube Coupons All Year Round

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- As consumers have become wiser to the proliferation of information on the internet, wise groups have begun to share coupon codes online that can help consumers gain significant savings on a wide range of items. The down side to this crowd sourcing methodology is that often coupons shown in search results are invalid or expired by the time consumers find them. Where Jiffy Lube and automotive services are concerned, Know The Ledge has launched a regularly updated web presence in order to ensure the most valid and up to date Jiffy Lube coupons are always available to consumers.



The site takes the form of a simply structured blog with regular updates, including monthly Jiffy Lube printable coupons and advice on leveraging coupons to maximum effect, as well as consumer advice on checking competitor prices and visiting local stores for more significantly discounted coupon codes.



The site also offers redeemable coupons for oil changes and services at motor garages across the US, promising significant savings on necessary maintenance. The site already has plans to expand the range of automotive coupons it offers, but has focussed for the moment on consolidating oil and service plans to ensure the best service possible.



A spokesperson for Know The Ledge explained the launch, “We discovered, like many consumers do, that searching for coupon codes on the internet is a very easy way to save money that is made very difficult by poor posting habits among contributors and the fact Google’s search algorithms aren’t optimised for these kind of searches where the most current vouchers are the most important. Our site solves both these problems for consumers with regularly updated, valid coupon additions that users can trust will be in date and instantly redeemable. Oil changes and services have also been added in recent months, and we plan to expand gradually across the automotive industry, so users should check back regularly to make big savings.”



About Know The Ledge

Know The Ledge realizes it is sometimes difficult to find coupons online for what consumers most need. A lot of sites have outdated coupons that are invalid when people attempt to use them. These issues arose when searching for Jiffy Lube coupons so their goal is to have a resource where users can easily find coupons for Jiffy Lube that are always up-to-date and actually work, as well as providing coupons for a range of other automotive services. For more info, please visit: http://www.knowtheledge.org