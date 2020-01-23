Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 37 pages on title 'US Wealth Management: HNW Investors 2019' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions and important players.



#Summary:

The US is the largest wealth market in the world and home to a diverse and sizable HNW segment. Expats are a particularly lucrative segment and the range of countries of origin among HNW expats in the US is diverse, with Canada and the UK being key feeder countries.

Expatriate flows are also responsible for a notable proportion of offshore investments thanks to investors' propensity to invest in their country of origin. Close to 50% of local and over one third of offshore investments are allocated into equities, and with continued market uncertainty expected in the future, greater importance is being placed on diversification, driving demand for alternatives.

This report sizes the opportunity offered by the US wealth market and analyzes the investing preferences, service requirements, and portfolio allocations of US HNW investors. The report is based on our proprietary Global Wealth Managers Survey.



Scope:

- 2.2% of the US population is considered HNW but holds 42% of all liquid assets.

- Over 90% of HNW individuals are men and 50% of those are over 60 years old.

- HNW investors work with an average of 2.9 wealth managers, with the majority of wealth held via advisory or discretionary mandates.

- 44% of HNW onshore wealth is allocated to equities. Going forward, the most notable portfolio reshuffle will benefit alternatives at the expense of bonds, as investors are looking for new means of diversification.



Table of Contents:

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. SIZING AND FORECASTING THE US WEALTH MARKET

3. DEMOGRAPHICS

4. HNW EXPATS

5. HNW INVESTMENT STYLE PREFERENCE

....Continued



