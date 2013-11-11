Knowledge Gonzalez Announces the Release of His Very Personal Album "Diaries of a Single Dad"

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Knowledge Gonzalez has announced the release of his very personal and very highly anticipated album "Diaries of a single dad" Which encourages single parents to find strength As he knows the dangers of depression, the pain of abandonment the struggle with debt and the unjustified guilt of feeling you have let down your child.



About Knowledge Gonzalez

Knowledge Gonzalez is a proud native of Brampton, Ontario. Known for pushing buttons, and getting a laugh by tackling real issues with a comical and playful approach to both his national competition spoken word poetry, And As a his hip hop artist. He was a member of the inaugural Mississauga Poetry Slam Team, at CFSW 2012 and promises substance laced with humor, As humor along with music is the reason he was able to keep stable when his sons mother unexpectedly abandoned them when their son was only three months old. That's how his current project "diaries of a single father" was born, as knowledge takes you through the fears and struggles of being a single parent, and tells why hardship and heartache can bring a world of happiness.



Media contact

100 Culver Drive,Irvine, California 92606

949-278-2900

Knowledge Gonzalez Music

www.knowledgegonzalez.com

admin@mylilhomo.com