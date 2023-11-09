Knowledge Graph Market Size, Share, Growth Statistics, Latest Trends, and Forecast to 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2023 -- The global Knowledge Graph Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2023 to USD 2.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



As data ecosystems become more complex, organizations are seeking advanced tools and technologies to manage and derive value from diverse and interconnected data sources. Knowledge graphs provide a comprehensive view of complex data relationships, helping organizations gain insights and derive actionable intelligence from their data ecosystems.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Knowledge Graph Market"



300 - Tables

50 - Figures

350 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=217920811



Based on application, the semantic search segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period



Semantic search application is the driving force behind improved search functions and user experiences in the ever-changing knowledge graph market. It provides previously unheard-of levels of search accuracy by understanding the complex subtleties of user queries, making it easy for users to locate extremely relevant and contextual information. They enable users to effortlessly explore interconnected content by supporting natural language inputs and understanding sophisticated queries, creating a more intuitive and user-friendly search experience.



Based on application, the recommendation systems segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The knowledge graph market is changing as a result of the synergy between recommendation systems and knowledge graphs. Personalized content recommendations, which make use of past data and user preferences, are now considered the standard for user engagement. Recommendation systems have also improved search functionality through integration, making it possible to explore relevant topics and resources more thoroughly and effectively. This has completely changed the way users approach acquiring knowledge, especially when combined with the facilitation of contextualized training and learning. Predictive analytics and trend forecasting, in particular, have made it possible for companies to plan ahead and make well-informed decisions that meet changing market demands. Furthermore, recommendation algorithms provide a widespread knowledge of intricate ideas through cross-domain information integration, which in turn promotes multidisciplinary cooperation in the knowledge graph market.



Asia Pacific is expected to expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The knowledge graph market in Asia Pacific is highly competitive, as the China, India and Japan have a strong focus on Research and Development (R&D) and innovation. The Asia Pacific digital economy is expanding and experiencing growing regional demand. The technology industry, including mobile, social networking, cloud, and IoT, in the region, is rapidly developing and disrupting. As a manufacturing hub, Asia Pacific should widely adopt knowledge graph solutions and services to remain cost-efficient and export high-quality items to other countries. Companies operating in APAC continue to focus on improving customer services to drive market competitiveness and revenue growth. APAC countries have one of the strongest chances of making rapid advancements in the consumer market. The major industry verticals that are adopting knowledge graph technologies include financial services, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing. Overall, the Asia Pacific knowledge graph market is expected to continue to grow rapidly in the coming years, as organizations in the region increasingly realize the benefits of these technologies.



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=217920811



Market Players:



The knowledge graph market comprises major providers, such IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Neo4j (US), TigerGraph (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Stardog (US), Franz Inc (US), Ontotext (Bulgaria), Semantic Web Company (Austria), OpenLink Software (US), MarkLogic (US), Datavid (UK), GraphBase (Australia), Cambridge Semantics (US), CoverSight (US), Eccena Gmbh (Germany), ArangoDB (US), Fluree (US), DiffBot (US), Bitnine (US), Memgraph (England), GraphAware (UK), Onlim (Austria). To increase their market share in the knowledge graph industry, these competitors have used a variety of growth methods, including partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product releases, product enhancements, and acquisitions.



Key Dynamic Factors For Knowledge Graph Market:



The need for data integration



Dynamic: The requirement for the smooth integration of many data sources is growing.



The need for Knowledge Graphs to organise and link heterogeneous data is driven by this impact.



Improvements in Semantic Technology:



Dynamic: Semantic technology is always improving.



Impact: Improves Knowledge Graphs' comprehension and interpretation of intricate relationships.



AI and machine learning's ascent



Dynamic: ML and AI technologies are being adopted more widely.



Impact: Knowledge graphs become essential for managing data and using it to make wise decisions.



Applications Unique to the Industry:



Dynamic: Applications of Knowledge Graphs are being extended to new industries.



Impact: Optimising Knowledge Graph solutions to match particular industry requirements and boost productivity.



Data Protection and Ethics:



Dynamic: An increasing focus on compliance and data governance.



Effect: Information Graphs help to guarantee the quality, correctness, and regulatory compliance of data.



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



A number of major firms are vying for market share in the knowledge graph space as the demand for sophisticated data integration and semantic technologies rises. Prominent industry players, including Neo4j, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft, are actively pursuing ongoing innovation and strategic partnerships in order to bolster their market position. Based on variables including industry verticals, application areas, and deployment models, the market is segmented. A growing number of businesses, such as e-commerce, finance, and healthcare, are implementing Knowledge Graphs to improve data connection and decision-making procedures.



Additionally, deployment models are used to segment the market, with cloud-based solutions becoming more and more popular because of their advantages in terms of accessibility and scalability. The knowledge graph market is expected to grow significantly as businesses from a variety of industries realise the benefits of connected and structured data. The dynamic nature of this ever-evolving market is highlighted by the competitive environment, which is marked by innovation and strategic partnerships in addition to segmentation catered to industry-specific needs.



Browse Other Reports:



Green Technology and Sustainability Market



Physical Security Market



loT Security Market



Self-healing Networks Market



Digital Asset Management Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/knowledge-graph-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/knowledge-graph.asp